Arrested at Orhuwhorun market

By Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

A man posing as a lawyer took to his heels from Orhuwhorun Magistrates’ Court in Udu Council area of Delta State, on Thursday, when he could not answer questions posed to him by the Magistrate.

He was, however, arrested after a hot chase by members of the Udu branch Anti-fake lawyers Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) who were lurking around the vicinity following suspicions that a fake lawyer had been litigating cases in the area.

The man, simply identified as U. T. Oghenetejiri, was apprehended during court proceedings while attempting to represent a client in a criminal matter.

According to sources, suspicion arose among practising lawyers in the courtroom as he was not able to respond to questions from the Magistrate.

Oghenetejiri instead took to his heels as court staff and lawyers chased him to the Orhuwhorun market.

Sources at the court revealed that Oghenetejiri had been frequenting courts in the area for several months, allegedly representing clients under the guise of being a qualified legal practitioner. However, his inconsistent legal arguments and evasive answers about his law school background raised red flags.

Confirming this, Chairman of the NBA Udu Branch, Edmund Odohisi Esq, said that the association had received prior complaints about an individual impersonating a lawyer and had launched a quiet investigation.

“We took the matter seriously because the integrity of the legal profession is at stake. When he appeared again at Orhuwhorun Court, our men moved in,” Odohisi said.

He urged the public to report suspicious legal practitioners and reiterated his commitment to upholding justice and professional ethics.

The suspect was handed over to the Ovwian Police station by Udu lawyers, with the assistance of court security, for further investigation.

A forged stamp and seal, as well as several copies of a deed of transfer and other legal paraphernalia, were in his possession at the time of arrest. The man who was said to have been preparing legal documents maintained an office at Jakpa Road in Effurun.

Checks revealed that the suspect never attended law school and is not enrolled in the roll of legal practitioners maintained by the Supreme Court of Nigeria — a mandatory requirement to practise law in the country.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about regulatory oversight and the need for stricter verification mechanisms within Nigeria’s judicial system. Legal practitioners across the state have applauded the swift action of the Udu NBA, calling for vigilance to protect the sanctity of the legal profession.