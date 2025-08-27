By John Ogunsemore

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested 15 suspects and evacuated products valued at over ₦110,938,800 during special enforcement operations against hawkers and peddlers of unregistered, fake, expired, and unwholesome pharmaceutical products across the country.

In a Wednesday statement, the agency disclosed that the operations were conducted in Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, and Asaba in Delta State.

NAFDAC said confiscated products included aphrodisiacs, oxytocins, narcotic analgesics such as tramadol and morphine, sex enhancement drugs, antibiotics, and painkillers.

The agency said, “More than 15 offenders were arrested, and products valued at over ₦110,938,800 were evacuated.

“The violators remain in custody pending further investigation.”

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye warned that the sale and distribution of medicines in unapproved locations remain strictly prohibited, and offenders would face heavy sanctions.

She urged Nigerians to stop patronising drug hawkers and assured that NAFDAC would sustain its clampdown until all violators are brought to justice.