From Scholastica Hir Makurdi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ezzycare and Ezzycare Mentorship Programme, Dr. Torngee Malu, has presented the sum of N5 million grant to five finalists of its business mentorship Programme to enable them grow their businesses.

Speaking at the Ezzycare Mentorship Pitch event during the presentation of the grants in Makurdi on Saturday, June 7, 2025, Dr Malu said Nigeria and Benue state in particular, is home to talented, innovative and industrious individuals driven to transform the economic landscape.

Malu, a Plastic Surgeon, stated that with numerous ideas waiting to be nurtured, Ezzycare organized a mentorship programme for over 100 applicants where the first 12 were selected and interviewed out of which five were chosen and mentored to unlock their business potentials.

He said the five finalists, whom he described as Ezzycare Alumni, were given N1 million each to to boost their businesses saying they would be expected to also mentor others.

He charged them to imbibe principles of integrity, hard work and innovation to enable them succeed in their businesses urging them to “be faithful and trustworthy, work hard and be innovative” as a sure way to stand out and rise to the next level.

Malu, who noted that the gesture was part of the organization’s way of giving back to the society, further pledged that Ezzycare Mentorship Programme is committed to discovering and supporting more businesses to thrive.

The beneficiaries include Mercy Tyodugh a poultry farmer, Vitalis Vangeryina who is into cloth selling, Ngodoo Martha Tough, a make-up artist, Ityavbee Deborah, a laundry specialist and Meshach Dondu, a farmer with focus on animal production.

The beneficiaries took turns to explain their experiences during the mentorship programme acknowledging their experience as an eye opener.

Speaking on behalf of the finalists, Martha Ngodoo appreciated the the CEO Dr Torngee Malu and all their mentors including the Coordinator Ezzycare Mentorship Programme, Shidoo Tarkaa, Manager Ezzycare Community Initiative project, Mr Luke Uzer, and the Business to Business Lead Manager of Ezzycare, Bernard Tor Lafia, for helping them with the knowledge and money to boost their business.

She pledged that they would transfer the knowledge to others for the founding and growth of more businesses in the state.