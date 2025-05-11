By Steve Agbota

APM Terminals Apapa has recorded its highest volume of exports in one month since its inception in 2006.

The terminal had, in April 2025, handled 8,687 TEUs of export cargo, an over 30 per cent rise as against 6,606 TEUs recorded in April 2024.

This was made known in a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, highlighted the positive trend of consistent growth in Nigeria’s export volumes over recent years.

He emphasised that this development significantly benefits Nigeria’s trade balance.

“It’s advantageous for Nigerian shippers when ships depart our ports fully loaded with exports. Preventing ships from leaving empty positively influences the overall cost of shipments into Nigeria,” he noted.

Attributing this upward trajectory to strategic enhancements implemented at the terminal, he said: “Our aim aligns with the Federal Government’s vision of transforming Nigeria into an export-driven economy. To support this, we launched a new rail service in February to expedite the movement of goods from the hinterland to Apapa port.

“Additionally, we’ve expanded our yard capacity for exports and introduced dedicated truck lanes to streamline the process, reducing the time exports spend in the terminal and ensuring timely ship departures.”

Expressing gratitude for collaborative efforts, Knudsen praised the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Railway Corporation, and other key agencies, saying their unwavering support enables the terminal to focus on delivering top-tier services to our customers.

In the last four years, APM Terminals Apapa has recorded a steady rise in export volumes. In 2022, the terminal handled 53,807 TEUs of exports. This number rose to 70,432 TEUs in 2023 and 77,631 TEUs in 2024.

A leading global container terminal operator and a subsidiary of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal.

Since taking over the concession of the Apapa terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has invested in significant upgrades and expansions to increase efficiency, capacity, and productivity, making it a key player in Nigeria’s maritime industry.