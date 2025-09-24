From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The police on Wednesday arraigned Mr Chinedu Agu, ex-secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Owerri Branch, before an Owerri Magistrate Court.

Mr Agu was charged with allegations of cyberstalking, defamation of character, and inciting civil disobedience.

However, the case was adjourned to Thursday, 25 September, following the absence of a magistrate to hear the case, and the lawyer remains in police custody.

Agu was detained on Tuesday when he paid his second visit to the police in Owerri, less than a week after he honoured a police invitation.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed that Agu’s arraignment was done in accordance with the laws of the land and respect for his fundamental human rights.

Okoye said, “Yes, Mr Chinedu Agu, Esq., has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Owerri on allegations bordering on cyberstalking, defamation of character, inciting civil disturbances, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.”

“The arraignment was carried out in accordance with the rule of law and with due respect for his fundamental human rights.”

The Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association was yet to officially issue a statement on Agu’s arraignment as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that Mr Agu wrote a travelogue in which he did a comparative analysis of the Enugu and Imo states under their present respective administrations after the NBA annual conference.

The commentary, which gave kudos to the Enugu State administration of Mr Peter Mbah and knocks to the Imo State administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma, was copiously published on social media.

It was shortly after the article went viral that the police cabled an invitation to Mr Agu; he was slammed with the allegations by the Imo State Police Command.