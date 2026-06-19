Ex-military generals, others seek decisive action against banditry

• Say death of ex-Gen. Rabe in captivity signs of worsening insecurity

From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Colleagues, friends and associates of the late director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Rabe (retd), have called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture, following his death in the hands of bandits after being kidnapped in Katsina State.

The group made the call at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday while mourning the retired military officer, who died after being abducted alongside his wife, Hajiya Amina, around the Matazu area of Katsina State.

On May 30, the late Gen. Rabe and his wife were abducted by bandits while travelling along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road in Katsina State.

Speaking at the briefing attended by Amb. Mohammed Musawa, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (retd), Brig. General Abubakar Abdulgadir (retd), Amb. Ibrahim Usman -Gafai, Amb. Ahmed Musawa, Brig. General Maharazu Tsiga (retd) and retired Deputy Comptroller General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Aminu Abdullahi, Brig.-Gen. Ismaila Abdullahi (retd) described the late officer as a distinguished military professional whose career was defined by loyalty, integrity and dedication to national service.

According to him, the death of Gen. Rabe is not merely an isolated incident but a reflection of the broader security challenges confronting the country.

“Kidnappings, banditry and terrorism have become a daily reality for many Nigerians, while public confidence in government’s ability to protect lives and property continues to decline.”

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for his strong reaction to the incident and his pledge to take an uncompromising stance against terrorism and kidnapping.

However, the group expressed concern over what it described as persistent shortcomings in the nation’s counter-insurgency and anti-banditry efforts.

According to them, insecurity has spread across the country to the extent that it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between conflict zones and peaceful regions.

They noted that successive administrations had struggled to implement effective measures against terrorism and banditry, resulting in recurring attacks, abductions and loss of lives.

The group cautioned against politicising the nation’s security challenges or giving them ethnic and regional interpretations, stressing that terrorism and kidnapping are national problems requiring collective action.

They urged Nigerians to engage in deeper reflection on the root causes of insecurity and support efforts aimed at strengthening national unity and security cooperation.

The retired officers and associates also called for stronger political will at all levels of government to address the security crisis.

While welcoming existing bilateral security partnerships between Nigeria and countries such as the United States, they maintained that the primary responsibility for securing Nigeria rests with Nigerians and their institutions.

“No foreign nation can defend Nigeria for us. Effective security strategies must be driven by strong national institutions, adequate funding and coordinated implementation,” the group stated.

They advocated improved border security and stronger regional cooperation with neighbouring countries, including Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin Republic, to curb the illegal movement of arms and criminal elements.

The group further called on the 19 Northern governors to develop and implement a regional security framework aimed at addressing banditry, terrorism and the proliferation of illegal weapons.

They also urged authorities to regulate and monitor logistics and support systems exploited by criminal groups to sustain their activities.

Drawing lessons from international experiences, the group cited examples of countries that successfully confronted terrorism through sustained political commitment and coordinated security operations.

They emphasised the need for governments at all levels to provide timely support to the families of serving and retired military personnel who die in service or become victims of terrorism and kidnapping.

The group also appealed for intensified efforts to secure the release of all persons currently held in captivity across the country.

They expressed optimism that with stronger institutions, political commitment and citizen cooperation, Nigeria could overcome its security challenges.

Responding to a question, Brig.-Gen. Tsiga, former director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) called for a more decisive approach to tackling insecurity.

Tsiga said negotiations alone cannot end banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

On insecurity and negotiations with bandits, the retired general described security as a collective responsibility and questioned the effectiveness of engaging criminal groups without addressing the wider network that supports them.

Drawing from his experience while in captivity, Tsiga said terrorist and bandit groups were unlikely to voluntarily disband through negotiations.

According to him, a more aggressive and coordinated strategy is required to dismantle their operations and restore peace.

“These people are human beings like us; they fear death and they fear being confronted. If we remove that fear through decisive action and face them squarely, we will achieve more meaningful results than endless negotiations,” he said.

Tsiga also highlighted the role of informants and collaborators who allegedly provide support to criminal groups, noting that some operate within local communities and government institutions.

Recalling an incident during his captivity, he alleged that bandit leaders discussed the procurement of ammunition from individuals with access to government resources, suggesting that criminal networks benefit from insider support.

“Who exactly are we negotiating with? You may negotiate with the bandits, but those supplying them and profiting from the conflict will not allow peace to prevail because they are more interested in financial gain than the lives and property of innocent citizens,” he said.

The retired general urged authorities to intensify efforts against banditry while calling on communities to actively support security agencies.

According to him, military operations alone cannot succeed without public cooperation and intelligence sharing.

“If the army is doing its part and society fails to support those efforts, then we have all failed. Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Tsiga further encouraged communities to resist intimidation by criminal elements, arguing that bandits often succeed because of fear rather than superior numbers.

“When only a few armed men can force hundreds or even thousands of people to flee, it shows the need for collective action. Communities must work together with security agencies to deny criminals the space to operate,” he said.

He stressed that lasting peace would require a united effort involving security agencies, government institutions and citizens working together to confront criminal networks and their sponsors.