Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner leaves Gov Makinde’s administration 

From Fred Itua

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue States, Fatai Ajani Owoseni (rtd) has resigned his position as the Special Adviser Security to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund.

The retired Police Commissioner, in a letter dated May 7, 2026, which was addressed to the governor, through the office of the Chief of Staff, said he was leaving the positions with immediate effect.

He appreciated the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the people of the state.

The letter with the title, ‘Letter of resignation. RE: CP Fatai Owoseni, Rtd’, reads: “I present my greetings and wish to humbly inform Your Excellency of my decision to resign my appointments as the Special Adviser on Security and the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund (OYSSTF).

“By virtue of the office, I represent the State at the Forum of National and Subnational Security Officials (FONSSO) in the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), as well as on the Board of the Oyo State Security Network (OYSSN)- Amotekun, which may request a replacement.

“The list of OYSSTF bank accounts to which I am a signatory, along with their status, is attached hereto. I will be readily available to process changes in signatories for mandates of the different accounts when required. I am also available to provide insight or professional opinion on any issue related to my stewardship or other security matters.

“I seize this opportunity to express my immense gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, for the opportunity to serve our state in my own modest capacity. May the Almighty God continue to bless you with good health and divine guidance to lead Oyo State to greater heights. Forward ever to our dear Oyo State.”

It is believed that Owoseni’s resignation from Makinde’s government may not be unconnected with his decision to contest the governorship seat of the state in 2027, and that he would be announcing his new party platform in the next few days.