Ex-Lagos CP Owoseni rejects vote-buying, joins Accord Party

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue states, Fatai Owoseni, has officially joined the Accord Party and obtained his declaration of interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Owoseni completed the process at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan, where he declared that his political ambition would not be driven by vote-buying, intimidation, or the monetisation of the electoral process.

The retired police commissioner said Nigeria’s democracy would continue to face setbacks if elections remained dominated by money politics and individuals seeking power for personal gain rather than public service.

According to him, leadership should be centred on integrity, service delivery, and value addition to society.

“If I sell my car, sell my house or steal government money to share to people just because I want votes, then the people themselves will suffer in the end,” Owoseni said.

“We must stop reducing politics to money-sharing. Good people must come into politics if we truly want development.”

Owoseni described his entry into partisan politics as a continuation of his lifelong commitment to public service, noting that he spent 35 years serving the country through the police force and still has more to contribute to the development of Oyo State after retirement.

“To me, it is about value addition and continuous service to humanity. Even after retirement, I chose to remain close to my people and my state because I still have something to offer,” he stated.

The former police boss lamented what he described as poor leadership across the country despite the abundance of talented Nigerians making a global impact in various sectors.

“Nigerians are doing great things across the world because we have capable people. The major problem holding us back is leadership. We cannot continue complaining without responsible people getting involved in governance,” he said.

Owoseni also maintained that politics should not be left entirely in the hands of career politicians, insisting that professionals and credible individuals must actively participate in governance and policy-making.

He said his ambition is focused on improving the welfare of residents, strengthening public institutions, and sustaining developmental projects across the state.

According to him, Oyo State has the potential to reclaim its place among Nigeria’s leading states through sustainable policies, quality education, and improved welfare for civil servants.

“Who says we cannot improve the lives of our civil servants? Who says our public schools cannot become strong enough that private schools become optional? Development must be continuous and self-sustaining,” he added.

Speaking on political endorsements and structures ahead of the 2027 election, Owoseni downplayed the importance of elite endorsements, insisting that true political strength lies with the people.

“It is now common to hear politicians say this person endorsed me or that person supports me. But real politics is about genuine connection with the people and building a movement,” he noted.