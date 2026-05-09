Ex-BBNaija winner Ilebaye raises domestic violence allegations

By Seyi Babalola

Former winner of Big Brother Naija reality show, Ilebaye, has called on the general public for help over domestic violence and physical assault.

Ilebaye, who had a swollen face, screamed out for rescue on her Instagram Livestream around midnight on Friday.

A now-trending Livestream video shows the reality star weeping and asking for assistance while a man brutally beats and physically assaults her in the background.

Speaking amid the incident, she was heard saying, “Please come and help me, come and open the door, I want to be going.” Her distressing cries for help have left fans and viewers deeply concerned about her safety.

As of the time of this report, the details surrounding the alleged assault remain unclear, and it has not yet been confirmed whether the incident has been officially reported to law enforcement authorities.

The video has garnered significant attention online, with many fans urging for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Supporters of Ilebaye have expressed their concern, calling for action to ensure her safety and hold those responsible accountable.

Neither Ilebaye nor her management team has issued an official statement providing further information on the incident at this time.

Fans and concerned individuals are awaiting clarity on what transpired and the steps being taken to address the situation.