European scouts court Fedan FC prodigy Onah David

European scouts are actively seeking the next Nigerian midfield star in the ongoing Nationwide League One (NLO) season across over 30 centers in Nigeria.

Onah David Onyeka, an emerging attacking midfielder from Fedan Football Club in Lagos, has attracted attention. The club, competing in the NLO, drew scouts’ eyes after a remarkable performance at Alade Stadium, where they scored six goals against VINOD FC.

During that match, Onyeka stood out as a key player in the 6-1 victory, which was streamed live. He contributed one assist, and his creative play in midfield helped set up five other goals.

This promising talent is about to take a significant step forward in his career. Fedan FC, one of the few teams invited to participate in major scouting programs in Lagos, Ikenne, and Ijebu-Ode, continues to enhance its reputation.

Fedan FC is renowned for scouting and developing raw talent in Badagry, and over recent years, the club has successfully facilitated players’ moves to European clubs, demonstrating strong developmental structures.

For Onyeka, participating in more scouting events and gaining exposure can lead to growth and opportunities to follow the path of other football talents who have used Fedan FC and the NLO as stepping stones into top European leagues.