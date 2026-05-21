Europa League final: Aston Villa thrash Freiburg to lift trophy

21 May 2026 7:00 am WAT

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Aston Villa win Europa League

By Seyi Babalola

Aston Villa have won this year’s Europa League final, defeating Freiburg 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Premier League team entered the game in Istanbul as favourites and quickly established their authority.

Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia scored stunning goals to put Unai Emery’s team ahead at halftime.

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After the break, Morgan Rogers tapped in a third for Villa, as they won the trophy in style.

Emery has now won the competition a record-extending five times, having achieved success with Sevilla and Villarreal in the past.

Villa’s victory means that England could have six spots in the Champions League next season if they finish in fifth place.

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