Euro 2024: Player of the tournament, golden boot winners revealed

1 hour ago
By Seyi Babalola

Harry Kane, England’s captain, and Dani Olmo, a Spanish midfielder, are among the six players who have shared the Euro 2024 Golden Boot.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) have all scored three goals.

In the final, neither Kane nor Olmo scored to separate themselves from the group.

UEFA said on Friday that the six players will split the Golden Boot title if the final between England and Spain did not yield a clear winner.

Rodri, a Spanish midfielder, was named the Player of the Tournament, while his teammate Lamine Yamal was given the Young Player of the tournament award.

