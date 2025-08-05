From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the German Embassy, and the Federal Ministry of Power, on Monday, August 4, hosted the inaugural Steering Committee meeting of GET.invest Nigeria, bringing together national stakeholders to accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition.

Co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Power, the EU, and the German Embassy, the committee reviewed progress, outlined priorities, and agreed on a roadmap to scale clean energy deployment.

Lawrence Edeeke, Country Coordinator of GET.invest Nigeria, presented the committee’s composition, which includes the Federal Ministry of Power, Rural Electrification Agency, EU Delegation, BMZ/German Embassy, Central Bank of Nigeria, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEA), and GIZ through its Nigeria Energy Support Programme.

Deputy EU Ambassador Zissimos Vergos described GET.invest Nigeria as an essential ecosystem to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with financiers, adding that it will elevate Nigeria’s green economy to global recognition.

Representing the Federal Ministry of Power, Engineer Temitope Dina declared, “We want to move from power points to power plants,” signalling the government’s resolve to scale up from pilot projects to large-scale clean energy delivery.

German Embassy official Johannes Lehne called the launch of the committee “a highly symbolic step,” marking a new phase in Nigeria’s clean energy trajectory.

Prof. Magnus Oma of the Renewable Energy Alliance highlighted the importance of reducing investment risks through blended finance solutions tailored to Nigerian developers.

GET.invest said it has received nearly 90 applications from clean energy developers in just nine months and has selected about 35 projects for support.

It promises to provide strategic oversight, align with national energy goals, and ensure effective governance, adding that the committee will meet twice annually, with the next session set for February 2026, to review progress and address emerging challenges.

GET.invest Nigeria said it is poised to serve as a catalyst for systemic transformation, strengthening developers, mobilising finance, and accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transition.