From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, has warned his colleagues in the National Working Committee (NWC) to eschew conflict, division and personal ambition in the renewed effort to safeguard and give the party unity, discipline, and direction.

In his opening remarks while presiding over the meeting on assumption of office at the party’s national headquarters yesterday, Dalori said his appointment was not a personal victory.

He further stated that his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, made significant contributions during his tenure, noting that he provided the party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment and a clear sense of direction.

“In accordance with the constitution of our party and the directive of Mr. President, I have assumed the position of acting national chairman following the resignation of Ganduje.

“We are all aware of the significant contributions Ganduje made during his tenure. Since his assumption of office in August 2023, he provided our party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment and a clear sense of direction.

“On behalf of the entire APC family, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him and wish him full recovery and strength as he focuses on his health and personal well-being.

“My appointment to this role is not a personal victory. It is a responsibility I embrace with full awareness of the challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of our members and supporters across the nation.

“As someone who has served faithfully within this party and as a longstanding member of the NWC, I assure you of my dedication to carrying out this role with transparency, inclusiveness and unity of purpose.

“To my colleagues in the NWC, I thank you for your continued support and loyalty to the party. I see you not just as team members, but as partners in the collective task of safeguarding our party’s unity, discipline and direction.

“This is a period for consolidation not conflict, maturity not division, vision not personal ambition. We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures and preparing for the future with clarity and determination.

“As we head toward 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots and re-energise our structures across all levels,” he charged.

While warning party members and stakeholders, Dalori said: “I urge us to stay united. Political transitions often create uncertainty but we must not allow it to breed disunity. We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us, our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC.

“In the days ahead, I will share with you a practical roadmap to guide our work during this interim period. It will cover key areas, such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation and broader stakeholder engagement,” he noted.

In his plea to his colleagues at the national leadership, he said: “I appeal to each and every one of you; let us renew our commitment to the APC. Let us work together with sincerity, courage and faith in our mission. Let us honour the past, serve the present and prepare for a brighter future, as one united and determined APC family.”

While presenting Ganduje’s resignation letter, the party’s national secretary, Suraj Ajibola Basiru, said: “On behalf of the party, I formally present to the NWC, the resignation letter of the former chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. The formal motion was moved for the acceptance of the resignation and it was ably seconded.

“And in line with Article 14 of our constitution, the motion was equally moved that the Deputy National Chairman of the NWC, Ali Bukar Dalori, assumed the office of the acting National Chairman, pending the time that the office of National Chairman will be filled by the National Executive Committee of the party. On behalf of the NWC, I present to you Ali Bukar Dalori, as the acting National Chairman of the NWC.”