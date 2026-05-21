EPL: Why I didn’t join Arsenal players to watch Bournemouth vs Man City – Arteta

By Seyi Babalola

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he was absent as the players and staff gathered to watch Manchester City’s game at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

City’s 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium sealed Arsenal’s Premier League title.

Following the match, video clips of Arsenal players celebrating at the Sobha Realty training facility circulated online.

However, Arteta was not seen in any of them. He has now explained what happened.

Arteta told reporters on Thursday: “It’s incredible to hear them, especially understanding the journey and manner in which we’ve done it, how many people have been involved and how long it took to accomplish that goal.

“It’s one of the best feelings I ever had. I was supposed to be here with the players and certain staff, because that’s what they wanted. But I couldn’t. Twenty minutes before the game, I had to leave. I couldn’t bring the energy that I wanted.

“It was their moment to be together, watch it themselves and just see what the outcome would be.

“I went home, went outside to the garden, started to build some fire and started to do some barbecue. I didn’t watch any of it. I was just hearing noises in the background and the living room, then the magic happened.

“My oldest son opened the garden door, ran towards me, started to cry, gave me a hug and said, ‘We’re champions, Daddy.’ My other two boys and my wife came over, and it was beautiful to see the joy on them; they are always with me.

“It was magical. A minute later, Martin Odegaard was with the video: ‘Where are you? Come over.’

“I said: ‘Enjoy it. See you in a few hours, somewhere in London.’”