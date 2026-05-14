EPL title race out of our hands if Arsenal keep winning – Guardiola

14 May 2026 7:11 am WAT

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Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has asserted that the Premier League title race is beyond their control, notwithstanding a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, and Savinho all scored as City pulled within two points of Arsenal.

Both teams now have two games remaining: Guardiola’s side will face Bournemouth and Aston Villa, while the Gunners will play Burnley and Palace.

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When asked about the title race, he replied: “Depends on them [Arsenal]. If they win two games, nothing to do, nothing to talk.

“All we can be is in there just in case. The last two games are tough.”

City’s next game will be the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

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