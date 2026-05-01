EPL title race: Fixture pile-up no excuse for Man City – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side will not use their congested fixture schedule as an excuse in the Premier League title race, as the battle with Arsenal heads into the final stretch of the season.

City currently sit second on the table, three points behind the Gunners, with only a handful of matches left to decide the destination of the title.

The champions are facing a tight run of fixtures after their matches against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were rescheduled around their FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16.

The adjustment means City will now play three matches within seven days between May 13 and May 19, before ending their league campaign away to Aston Villa on May 24.

The schedule has generated some internal frustration, with reports suggesting City were not fully satisfied with the timing of the rearranged fixtures, particularly the earlier postponement involving the Palace game.

Guardiola, however, refused to attach any excuses to the situation, saying the demands are part of competing at the highest level.

“It is what it is. When we won the treble and quadruple, we always had this kind of calendar,” he said.

He added that City have long accepted the reality of fixture congestion when competing across multiple competitions, making it clear that complaints do not change outcomes.

“Of course, it could be better, but I’ve never expected help,” Guardiola said, stressing that the club must adapt rather than complain.

The City boss also pointed out that such scheduling challenges are not new to him or English football in general.

“If you don’t like it, go and train in France or Portugal. I like being here, and I’ve said many times, when I was at Barcelona and saw managers here complain about the schedule, it has always been like this,” he said.

With Arsenal still leading the title race, Guardiola said City’s focus remains on performance in each match rather than external circumstances or fixture discussions.

“It is normal, it is the calendar. Sometimes you play first, sometimes behind,” he said, noting that the situation is part of the competition structure.

As the title race intensifies, Guardiola made it clear that City’s fate will not be shaped by their schedule but by their ability to deliver results in the remaining games.