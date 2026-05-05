EPL: Moyes speaks on Everton’s dramatic 3-3 draw vs Man City

By Seyi Babalola

Everton manager David Moyes has revealed why his club drew 3-3 with Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday night.

Moyes’ side led 3-1 after 73 minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, due to Thierno Barry’s brace and Jake O’Brien’s goal.

The Toffees eventually drew when Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku scored late goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Moyes admitted that Everton let themselves down because they defended the goal scored by Haaland poorly.

According to him, his players didn’t do enough to see the game out at 3-1.

“We let ourselves down because we defended the second goal so poorly. We were hugely outplayed in the first half,” Moyes said.

“The players made a great effort to get us in the game, and really, when we got to 3-1, we should be doing enough to see it out,” he added.