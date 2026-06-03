EPL: Man Utd reach €45m agreement for Ederson, four-year contract ready

Manchester United has reportedly reached an agreement with Atalanta on a total transfer fee of €45m for the signing of Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

It is also said that the deal includes additional optional fees that could be added in the future.

Ederson will now undergo medicals before signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils.

He will become the first senior signing under United manager Michael Carrick.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, wrote on X: “Éderson to Manchester United, here we go!

“Deal done with Atalanta for €45m package with add-ons included, agreement now in place.

“Medical and formal steps to follow but deal in place.

“Éderson will sign a four year deal plus option, as @TheAthleticFC reports.”