EPL: Man Utd decide Carrick’s fate as permanent manager

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester United have begun formal talks with interim manager Michael Carrick to secure the post on a permanent basis.

According to talkSPORT, Carrick is in a strong position to secure the role ahead of the new season.

The former United midfielder has received strong backing from senior management ahead of an executive committee meeting this week.

The Red Devils insist nothing has been done yet and that multiple names form part of their process.

But it is understood that the direction of travel is for Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January, to be named the preferred candidate for the role.