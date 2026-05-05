EPL: Joao Pedro expresses sympathy for Chelsea supporters

05 May 2026 10:00 am WAT

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Joao Pedro | Getty Images

Joao Pedro | Getty Images

By Seyi Babalola

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro expressed sympathy for the club’s fans following the Blues’ Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Pedro was on the score sheet in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice, and Igor Jesus added a goal to give the visitors the victory over Chelsea.

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Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pedro said, “Everyone needs to have a look at themselves, me included.

“I feel sorry for the fans,” the Brazilian added.

Pedro’s goal against Nottingham was his 15th Premier League goal this season for Chelsea without penalties.

Chelsea’s next game is against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

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