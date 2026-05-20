EPL: Fans erupt as Arsenal end 22-year Premier League title drought

By Seyi Babalola

Arsenal supporters across the world burst into celebration on Tuesday night after the North London club clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Gunners were officially crowned champions following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, a result that left Mikel Arteta’s men unreachable at the top of the table with one game remaining.

The triumph ended Arsenal’s long wait for a league crown since their legendary 2003/04 “Invincibles” campaign under former manager Arsène Wenger. It also marked the club’s 14th English top-flight title.

Several supporters took to X to express their joy, relief and disbelief after years of heartbreak and near misses.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, an Arsenal supporter, wrote on X: “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reacted on X, saying: “Congratulations to Arsenal – the first London club to win the league in almost a decade and 22 years in the making.”

An Arsenal supporter, Paul Curievici, wrote emotionally: “Now that 22 years of hurt are over…” before naming former Arsenal stars he believed deserved league medals during the club’s difficult years.

Charles Antaki described the triumph as deeply emotional, writing: “Following a team can be deeply personal, deeply emotional and… sometimes… deeply, deeply joyful.”

Another user, @Luifiye, says, “The wait is over for Arsenal.”

Fans also praised manager Mikel Arteta for rebuilding Arsenal into champions after years of disappointment.

@TheGrowthEngr stated, “After all the memes and heartbreak…. Arsenal finally got their moment. Absolute pandemonium at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta deserves a statue outside the stadium immediately. What he built is unreal.”

Outside the Emirates Stadium, thousands of supporters gathered with flares, flags and songs as celebrations continued following Arsenal’s first league triumph since the famous 2003/04 “Invincibles” season.