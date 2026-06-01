EPL: Arsenal, Chelsea make decision on Rashford move

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly considering bids for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford, despite ongoing doubt about his future at Barcelona.

Rashford is eager to sign a permanent contract with Barcelona after impressing during his season-long loan at the Nou Camp.

Rashford played a crucial role in helping Barcelona clinch La Liga and advance deep into the Champions League, netting 14 goals and providing ten assists.

Barcelona officials have consistently lauded Rashford, indicating their interest in activating a clause that would allow them to sign him permanently for approximately £26 million.

However, this agreement is now in jeopardy following Barcelona’s acquisition of Rashford’s England teammate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £70 million.

While Barcelona is still thought to be open to negotiating a deal for Rashford, the signing of Gordon certainly diminishes the likelihood of that happening.

A return to Manchester United seems unlikely, despite Amorim’s departure and Michael Carrick’s reinstatement as manager at Old Trafford.

Should his desired move to Barcelona not materialize, Rashford will have plenty of alternatives, as numerous domestic and international clubs are known to admire the 28-year-old.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Rashford’s representatives believe that both Arsenal and Chelsea would be interested in a transfer if the terms are favorable.

Newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal are poised to support Mikel Arteta once more in this summer’s transfer window, with at least one new forward expected to join at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea is also planning a significant transfer window to boost incoming boss Xabi Alonso after a disappointing season.