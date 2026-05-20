Enviable Group to build industrial hub headquarters in Ibeju Lekki

Enviable Group is set to commence the development of its ambitious Industrial Hub Headquarters on a newly acquired 25-hectare site in Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State.

The landmark project represents a major milestone in the company’s long-term vision of expanding its operations, strengthening industrial capacity, and contributing significantly to economic growth and employment creation in Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to the mega project site, the Group Managing Director (GMD) Chief Chukwuemeka Enviable Ituma disclosed that Every company with vision must plan for the next generation.

On this newly acquired 25-hectare site in Lekki, Lagos State, he said: “we are laying the foundation for all our industrial activities, factories, and staff quarters.

There comes a time in life when your vision shifts beyond personal success to building for the future. We are committed to creating a structure that will outlive us, a legacy that will empower the next generation and enable our children to continue what we have started.

“Our goal is to develop the Enviable Integrated Industrial Hub, a world-class industrial ecosystem that will serve as the heartbeat of our operations, innovation, manufacturing, transportation, and human development initiatives.”

The Enviable Integrated Industrial Hub will not only house factories and industrial facilities, but will also create opportunities for employment, skills development, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

The inclusion of staff quarters reflects our commitment to building a complete community where productivity, comfort, and sustainability can coexist.

Strategically located within the rapidly developing Lekki corridor, the Industrial Hub Headquarters is expected to serve as a central base for the group’s diverse business operations, innovation initiatives, logistics coordination, manufacturing activities, and administrative functions.

The choice of Ibeju Lekki, reflects the company’s confidence in the area’s growing importance as one of Nigeria’s emerging industrial and commercial destinations, driven by ongoing infrastructural development and proximity to key economic assets.

The proposed headquarters is designed to become a world-class industrial ecosystem that will integrate manufacturing, transportation, technology, logistics, fleet management, training, warehousing, and business support services under one coordinated environment.

The development aligns with Enviable Group’s commitment to building sustainable enterprises that drive mobility, industrialization, and economic empowerment.

The Industrial Hub will feature modern administrative complexes, assembly plants, logistics terminals, maintenance facilities, research and innovation centers, training institutes, staff residential areas, commercial spaces, and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

The project is expected to accommodate the expanding operations of subsidiaries operating in transportation, vehicle assembly, tricycle and motorcycle manufacturing, fleet management, dispatch services, and emerging clean-energy mobility solutions.

The headquarters project is also anticipated to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases. Skilled professionals, engineers, technicians, artisans, transport operators, administrative personnel, and support workers are expected to benefit from the development.

In addition, local businesses and surrounding communities are likely to experience increased economic activity through commercial partnerships, supply-chain opportunities, and infrastructure improvements.

The development wipl further positions Enviable Group as a rising force in Nigeria’s transportation and industrial sector. The company has steadily grown from humble beginnings into a diversified enterprise with interests spanning mobility solutions, vehicle distribution, fleet services, and industrial operations.

The establishment of the Industrial Hub Headquarters demonstrates the group’s intention to transition from a growing transport brand into a major industrial institution with regional influence.

The project also reflects the increasing confidence of indigenous companies in Nigeria’s industrial future. With Lagos State continuing to attract investment due to its strategic economic position, the Lekki axis has become a focal point for industrial expansion, manufacturing, logistics, and export-oriented development.

Enviable Group’s decision to establish its headquarters within this corridor places the company in proximity to major infrastructure projects and future investment opportunities.

Speaking on the vision behind the development, company representatives emphasized that the Industrial Hub Headquarters will not only support the organization’s operational growth but will also serve as a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, skills acquisition, and technological advancement within the transportation and manufacturing sectors.

The project is expected to encourage partnerships with local and international investors, technology providers, and industry stakeholders.

As Enviable Group continues to expand its footprint across Nigeria and beyond, the Industrial Hub Headquarters is projected to become a defining symbol of the company’s evolution, ambition, and contribution to national development. The project reinforces the group’s vision of driving mobility, creating opportunities, and building a future-focused industrial enterprise capable of competing on a global scale.