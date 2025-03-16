BY PHILIP NWOSU

Officers and men of the New Heaven Police Division, Enugu, have been cautioned to eschew corruption and embrace professionalism in line with international best practices.

The directive was issued during a lecture held at the division at weekend which followed a high-level briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa , with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across Enugu metropolis at the Police Headquarters.

During the lecture, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of New Heaven Division, Mr. Chijioke Ogbodo, a Superintendent of Police emphasized the importance of integrity and responsibility among officers, particularly those in patrol, guard duties, and investigative units.

He cautioned personnel against corrupt practices, reiterating that any form of misconduct would be sanctioned. He also urged officers to take full control of their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) and remain proactive in tackling security challenges.

“The CP has made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated, and every officer must take their responsibilities seriously to avoid blame,” SP Ogbodo stated.

He further highlighted key policing values, stressing that punctuality, neatness, alertness, and proactive measures remain the hallmark of effective 21st-century policing.

The lecture is part of the Enugu State Police Command’s ongoing efforts to enhance professionalism and service delivery within the force.