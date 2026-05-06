Enugu police arrest impersonator, cultist, recover firearms

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two suspects, including an alleged military impersonator and a suspected cultist, in separate operations across Enugu as part of efforts to curb criminal activity in the state.

The command said firearms, ammunition and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects during the operations.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, the first arrest was made on April 26, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m. at Naira Triangle along Abakaliki Road, Enugu.

Ndukwe stated: “On 26th April 2026 at about 11:00 a.m., operatives attached to the Command’s Department of Operations, while on routine patrol at Naira Triangle along Abakaliki Road, Enugu, arrested one Victory Chinecherem Chukwuebuka Anyegbulam, also known as ‘Aye Sir Alhaji Seun Usman Danfodio’ (male, aged 20).

“A search conducted on him led to the recovery of one cut-to-size gun, two live cartridges, and a substance suspected to be cannabis. The suspect confessed to being a member of the Neo Black (Aye) Confraternity.”

In a separate operation, the police spokesperson said another suspect, Uzondu Chiemezie Emmanuel, 34, was arrested on April 23, 2026, at about 1:42 p.m. along Unity Estate/Loma Linda Road, Enugu.

He added: “In a similar operation on 23rd April 2026 at about 1:42 p.m., the same operatives arrested one Uzondu Chiemezie Emmanuel (male, aged 34) along Unity Estate/Loma Linda Road, Enugu.

“A locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol was recovered from him. The suspect initially claimed to be a serving member of the Nigerian Air Force but later confessed during interrogation to desertion and dismissal from the Force.”

The command said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects would be charged in court after inquiries are concluded.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bitrus Giwa, reaffirmed the command’s resolve to sustain its crackdown on criminal elements across the state.

Ndukwe quoted Giwa as saying: “The Command remains committed to ridding Enugu State of criminal elements. Members of the public are urged to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive by providing credible information to the police.”