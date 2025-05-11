From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Stakeholders from Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka Zone, have praised Governor Peter Mbah for his inclusive governance and urged him to continue his widely appreciated developmental agenda. They noted his achievements, particularly the establishment of projects in each of the 102 wards in the zone.

The commendations were made during the maiden Dialogue Series 1, hosted by the Enugu State Coalition for Progress, Enugu North Senatorial Zone Branch, at Adada House, Nsukka.

Themed “Dr. Peter Mbah’s administration, the journey so far (Education, Politics and Security)”, the event evaluated Mbah’s two-year tenure and addressed local challenges.

Prof Osita Ogbu, former economic adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, commended Mbah for transforming Enugu from a civil service-reliant state to an enterprise-driven economy. “Enugu is now among the few states that can look beyond federal allocation,” he said, likening Mbah’s vision to that of global leaders.

Dr Chinyere Onyeisi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Innovation, emphasised advancements in education, noting that Enugu Smart Green Schools in all 260 wards have reduced out-of-school children. “The Smart Green Schools are free, including school uniforms and books, and the experiential learning is equipping children with life-changing skills,” she said.

Retired Major General Victor Ezeugwu praised Mbah’s responsiveness to security proposals, particularly in Uzo Uwani and Isi Uzo, and urged local council chairmen to support state security efforts. Dr Chinedu Onuh, Coordinator of the Enugu North Coalition for Progress, affirmed the zone’s shift to development-focused politics. “We are committed to playing developmental politics. Nsukka stands united behind Governor Mbah’s vision. When he introduced the mantra, ‘Tomorrow is Here,’ we didn’t fully grasp it, now we do,” he said.