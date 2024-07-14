Enugu Gov’t issues December deadline to mineral title holders to commence operations

In a bid to restore its prominence as the leading coal mining state in the former Eastern Region of Nigeria, the Enugu State government weekend met with mineral title holders in the state, issuing them December deadline for commencement of operations.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting between the state’s Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) and mineral title holders in the state, the parties resolved to initiate further stakeholders engagement to identify additional challenges in the sector and recommend solutions which would help foster more inclusive and effective mining in the state.

The communique emphasized the need to sensitize host communities on the objectives of MIREMCO and how they could assist in ensuring smooth business operations through cooperation between them and the miners, thereby reducing disruptions.

To uphold transparency and accountability and also ensure that all mineral title holders in the state comply with the regulatory requirements, it was agreed that the committee would make a demand through the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) for the directories of all mineral titles in Enugu State.

In its efforts to eradicate mineral titles inactiveness and stimulate economic growth in the sector, the committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all the titles became operational before the end of 2024.

“The tilte holders are urged to commence operations promptly, with MIREMCO pledging to providing support and addressing any challenges that may arise to facilitate this process,” part of the statement reads.

In his closing remark, Chairman of MIREMCO and Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on Solid Minerals, Engr. Samuel Okoro thanked the governor of the state, Dr Peter Mbah and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake for giving them the opportunity to make their impact in the sector, promising to ensure full compliance with all relevant regulations and standards.

“We are grateful to the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah and the leadership of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, headed by the Honourable Minister, Dr Dele Alake. We commend his visionary leadership and dedication to the ministry, and we pledge our commitment to ensuring that his leadership leaves an excellent legacy for the sector,” Okoro said.

He also urged the mineral title holders to do their best and make a difference, stressing that the committee stands ready to collaborate closely with them to achieve maximum results.