By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State will reopen for flight operations on Monday, April 28.

The Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Obiageli Orah, said on Saturday that the emergency runway repairs have been completed and the airport would reopen Monday.

On April 18, FAAN announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs. The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and conclude before reopening on May 6th, 2025.

However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

FAAN said it appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time and apologised for the inconvenience. The Authority assured the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety.