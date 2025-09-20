From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor pastor Umo Eno suspended all protocols while receiving the 100 year old President and Arch Bishop of Mount Zion Light House Full Gospel Church in Nigeria Nyong Davies Ayakndue at Government House , Uyo .

Ayakndue stormed Akwa Ibom state Government House with other Bishops of the church without any previous appointment with Eno but was received with open arms .

In the delegation were some children of the greying Archbishop: sons and daughters, dressed in branded T-shirts with their father’s 100 years anniversary uniform.

The 100-year old Archbishop has nine children, two sons and seven daughters, all alive with the oldest son Emmanuel, 65, older than Governor Eno now 61 while the youngest daughter Queen-Esther, 39 as well as little baby who lit up the office with her smile and humour.

Arch Bishop Ayakndue while addressing governor Umo Eno acknowledged the peaceful ambience of the state and gradual developments through Arise agenda of his administration.

“In you, I have clearly seen the salvation of Akwa Ibom State, as in Luke chapter 2, verse 9…And in line with Matthew 5, verse 9, I can safely conclude that indeed you are a blessed child of God for recognising and enthroning peace as the bedrock of economic progress and development in the State

“With my eyes, I have seen your good works through the uncountable life changing projects and programmes; and with my ears I have heard the testimonials of your good works across the State”.

Ayakndue said the testimonies of developments come from youths, pensioners, widows, civil servants, religious bodies, traditional institutions, traders and students alike.

As the president of a religious organisation, The Mount Zion Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, with branches in all the 31 LGAs in Akwa Ibom State, I can conclusively say without any fear of contradiction that God has really used you to touch the people of Akwa Ibom .

He requested for construction of the road leading to his country home in Afaha Offiong village, Nsit Ibom LGA adding that it was his desire to drive on a good road to his house before departing this world.

Responding , Eno said meeting the centenarian clergy was a sign that there are men of wisdom and strength in the state .

” Papa ,we are happy to meet with you today. When I got your letter, I was surprised that we still have men who live up to this age.

” That means we still have elderly men of wisdom and strength. My own grandmother was 97, but to find a man of God who is still serving God at 100 years of age is both a blessing and an inspiration.

‘ So we welcome you with joy Papa, to Akwa Ibom Government House… May God continue to keep you healthy and strong for us”

On his request for good access road to his community in his lifetime, Eno ordered the Commissioner for Works Prof Eno Ibanga to fix road immediately.

“Thank God the Commissioner of Works is here. He is hereby directed to fix that road to your country home so that it will no more do injustice to your vehicles”.