End anti-people policies, NLC tells FG

ν President committed to easing Nigerians’ hardship –Shettima

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to end what it described as anti-people policies worsening poverty, insecurity and hardship across the country.

In a Sallah message issued to mark the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the period should serve as a time for sober reflection by leaders on the impact of government policies on ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerian workers and the poor majority were “bleeding under the weight of neoliberal policies,” stressing that governance should prioritise the welfare of citizens over profit and political interests.

He urged government at all levels to focus on securing lives and property as well as providing basic necessities including food, shelter, healthcare, education and decent jobs.

The labour leader lamented the worsening insecurity across the country, noting that many Nigerians could no longer travel freely or sleep peacefully due to fear of attacks, kidnappings and violence.

“The worsening insecurity that now threatens the existence of our nation; from banditry to kidnapping, from herdsmen bloodshed to urban violence; is a direct indictment on our governance model,” NLC president said.

Ajaero also criticised political leaders for allegedly demanding sacrifice from citizens while living in comfort, insisting that leadership must demonstrate sincerity and commitment to improving living conditions.

He further warned ahead of the 2027 general elections that Nigerian workers and the masses would hold political leaders accountable for unfulfilled promises and economic hardship.

According to him, “2027 must not be another theatre of elite-managed deception. It must be a moment of reckoning.”

The NLC president called on Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir period not only for prayers but also for political awareness, grassroots mobilisation and collective action against policies that undermine the welfare of citizens.

He added that the labour movement would continue to advocate for policies that promote social justice, economic fairness and improved living standards for workers and vulnerable Nigerians.

Ajaero nevertheless wished Muslims across the country a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of current economic and security challenges.