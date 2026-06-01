By Chidiebere Onyemaizu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has made a passionate call for what he described as a “structured, intellectual interrogation of the Igbo question in Nigeria, urging stakeholders to move away from agitation to robust, empirical debate.

The Governor made the call in Awka, the Anambra state capital, during a stage performance titled, “The Tale of Two Nnamdis,” written by Tobe Osigwe and directed by Prof Uche Nwaozuzu. The play was presented by the students of the Theatre Arts and Film Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Reflecting on the performance, Soludo praised the students for spearheading a conversation that he said has largely been ignored in academic and political discourse for too long.

He expressed concern over the lack of structured intellectual engagement regarding the challenges facing Ndigbo and their position in the Nigeria project. The Governor commended the students for spearheading the debate

“I was at UNN last month. I recalled that the Biafran war was literally declared there. I am glad that you people are now leading the way. That conversation must begin in a very structured manner,” he said.

He cautioned against the methods of past agitations, particularly the “sit-at-home” syndrome that persisted for five years. He noted that such tactics often inflict harm upon the very people the agitators claim to support.

Drawing from his personal history, he shared the trauma of the civil war, recalling that his mother died during the conflict and his father carried a bullet for 11 years following the war.

“I saw the war very clearly, I am a pan-Africanist and a proud Nigerian. Ndigbo need Nigerians, Nigerians need Ndigbo, same for the world. Our prosperity will accelerate if we take advantage of a wider space,” he said.

The former CBN Governor stressed that while he respects diverse convictions, he remains a strong advocate for bargaining and civil discourse, citing the political legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe. According to him, “Zik helped us; he bargained in the First and Second Republics. He taught us the politics of bargaining.”

He challenged the Igbo populace to address what he termed a “dual personality” paradox regarding their participation in national politics. He questioned the viability of seeking the presidency while simultaneously expressing deep reservations about the Nigerian project.

“It is true that Ndigbo want the presidency, but the paradox has to be addressed,” he noted. “As a people, where do we stand? How can you govern a people who don’t know your stand?”

The Governor reiterated his readiness to participate in a structured, civil dialogue, expressing a desire to engage directly with diverse groups, including the faction led by Nnamdi Kanu.

He highlighted the importance of tolerance for counter-narratives and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting any group that advances the discussion in a civil, intellectual manner.

“Any group that advances the conversation of the Igbo question in Nigeria will have our support. The beauty of our republican nature is that you cannot muscle your way through it, you must engage,” he argued.