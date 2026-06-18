El-Rufai trial: Sanusi reveals bail demands, supporters hire US firm

By Lawrence Agbo

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has alleged that stringent bail conditions imposed on former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai are delaying his release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Speaking to journalists after an event, Sanusi claimed that authorities had imposed difficult conditions for the former governor’s release.

“For example, look at what is happening with my brother, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. He is currently in custody, and the requirements for his release are incredibly difficult,” Sanusi said.

“They stated that an emir and a senior government worker must sign his bail.”

The monarch’s remarks came as the El-Rufai Support Group Association (ERSGA) announced the engagement of Vanguard Africa, a Washington DC-based advocacy organisation, to lead an international campaign on the former governor’s ongoing prosecution.

Mohammed Salihu, Director of Strategic Partnerships of ERSGA, said the group would work with the US-based firm to engage policymakers, democracy advocates and international stakeholders on developments surrounding the case.

Beyond El-Rufai’s legal troubles, Sanusi lamented what he described as the erosion of Northern Nigeria’s cultural values and political influence.

“Regarding the north, we all know that poverty has been a long-standing issue here. Yet, despite their poverty, northern people value and respect themselves, leaving everything in the hands of Almighty God,” he said.

“What is troubling the north is not just a lack of money, but the erosion of our culture, the testing of our patience, and the continuous attempt to copy other cultures across this country.”

Sanusi also expressed concern about what he sees as a decline in the region’s standing within the country.

“Previously, a northerner was widely accepted to lead the entire nation, but today, northerners are no longer viewed differently from anyone else,” he said.

El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 19 over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023. The anti-corruption agency subsequently arraigned him before a Kaduna High Court on an amended nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud and abuse of office.