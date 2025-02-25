The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, urging him to move on from his ministerial disappointment.

While appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Onanuga said El-Rufai cannot continue acting like a child whose bread was stolen.

El-Rufai, who was among President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, was dropped after the Senate declined the confirmation of his appointment over security concerns.

According to Onanuga, the former governor was still nursing grievances months after Tinubu’s cabinet was constituted.

“As a person, I pity the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. He feels hurt that he was not made a minister.

“It has been a long time since the cabinet was formed in August 2023. I think it is time for him to move on. He cannot continue to behave like a child, as if someone stole his bread,” Onanuga stated.