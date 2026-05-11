El Clasico: Why I told Vinicius to shut up – Gavi

11 May 2026 8:35 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Vinicius Junior

Vinicius

Enugu State

Barcelona midfielder, Gavi said he told Vinicius Junior to shut up after the Real Madrid forward taunted home fans during Sunday’s El Clasico at Camp Nou.

Barcelona clinched La Liga with a 2-0 victory against their bitter rivals, both of which came within the first 20 minutes of the encounter.

Elated Barcelona fans soon began to boo the visitors.

Reacting, Vinicius faced a section of the booing crowd and flashed his fingers to display 15, indicating the number of UEFA Champions League titles won by Real Madrid.

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The gesture was immediately interpreted as a provocation toward Barcelona supporters, especially given the comparison with Barça’s five UCL titles.

Gavi revealed he told the Brazilian to “shut his mouth,” calling him a “hothead” similar to himself, though he insisted the heated exchange stayed on the pitch.

The pair have a history of tense on-field interactions during intense El Clasico clashes.

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