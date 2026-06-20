EkitiDecides: EFCC, Immigration, Amotekun officials storm Oyebanji’s polling unit

20 June 2026 11:58 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
WhatsApp-Image-2026-06-20-at-10.11.35-741×720 (1)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Amotekun Corps have landed at the polling unit of Ekiti State Governor and gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji.

The officials arrived at the same time, prompting belief they were working collaboratively.

The officials positioned themselves at strategic points around the unit to monitor vote buying and other electoral infractions as the gubernatorial election got underway.

Other News

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) is overseeing the election which is being conducted across the 16 local government areas in the state.

The incumbent governor is facing opposition from Oluwole Oluyede (PDP), Oluwadare Bejide (ADC), Opeyemi Falegan (Accord Party), Oyebanji Olajuyin (Labour Party), Blessing Abegunde (NNPP), Bidemi Awogbemi (APP), and Ayodeji Ojo (ADP).

Others include Samuel Akande (AAC), Olaniyi Ayodele (PRP), Victor Adetunji (Zenith Labour Party), Olu Omotoso (Action Alliance), Joseph Anifowose (Allied Peoples Movement), and Ayodele Osinkolu (Young Progressive Party).

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News