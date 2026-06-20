EkitiDecides: EFCC, Immigration, Amotekun officials storm Oyebanji’s polling unit

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Amotekun Corps have landed at the polling unit of Ekiti State Governor and gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji.

The officials arrived at the same time, prompting belief they were working collaboratively.

The officials positioned themselves at strategic points around the unit to monitor vote buying and other electoral infractions as the gubernatorial election got underway.

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) is overseeing the election which is being conducted across the 16 local government areas in the state.

The incumbent governor is facing opposition from Oluwole Oluyede (PDP), Oluwadare Bejide (ADC), Opeyemi Falegan (Accord Party), Oyebanji Olajuyin (Labour Party), Blessing Abegunde (NNPP), Bidemi Awogbemi (APP), and Ayodeji Ojo (ADP).

Others include Samuel Akande (AAC), Olaniyi Ayodele (PRP), Victor Adetunji (Zenith Labour Party), Olu Omotoso (Action Alliance), Joseph Anifowose (Allied Peoples Movement), and Ayodele Osinkolu (Young Progressive Party).