Ekiti: Sani hails Oyebanji’s re-election, credits Tinubu’s backing

The Kaduna State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ekiti State, Uba Sani, has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his re-election, describing it as “an emphatic and well-deserved victory” that secured “a renewed mandate from the good people of Ekiti State”.

Sani said Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes in the 2026 governorship election. He described the margin as “a powerful affirmation” of Oyebanji’s performance, inclusive leadership, and commitment to Ekiti’s progress, stability, and development.

The campaign council chairman also praised Ekiti voters for “a wise and forward-looking choice” that reflected “abiding faith in progressive governance” and a leadership philosophy focused on citizens’ welfare, aspirations, and shared prosperity. He said the result was a vote for continuity and confidence in the state’s trajectory of peace, stability, and sustained development.

Sani linked the win to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, crediting his “courageous reforms, strategic interventions, and deliberate commitment to strengthening the capacity of states” for empowering governors to deliver democracy dividends and accelerate socio-economic development.

He commended INEC, security agencies, local and international observers, and the media for a “peaceful, credible, transparent, and successful electoral process” that reinforced public confidence in democratic institutions.

He urged opposition parties and candidates to embrace statesmanship and work with the re-elected governor, adding that “democracy flourishes best when elections are viewed… as opportunities for collective advancement and shared progress.”

Speaking as council chairman, Sani said he was “deeply delighted” to deliver on the APC’s assignment and thanked fellow governors, National Assembly members, the Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, and council members for their dedication, unity of purpose, and tireless efforts.

He congratulated Oyebanji and the people of Ekiti State, wishing them “greater progress, peace, and prosperity in the years ahead”.