By Zika Bobby

Members of the Ekiti State Caucus in the House of Representatives have commended Cavista Holdings for its significant contributions to agriculture and tourism during a recent visit to two of the company’s flagship investments — Agbeyewa Farms and the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center.

Led by Femi Bamisile, the delegation included AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo (rtd), Olusola Fatoba and David Kolawole Akinlayo. The lawmakers were received by Cavista Holdings’ leadership team, including Olumide Olayomi, Vice President/Executive Director of Cavista Holdings, Lanre Sharafa Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, a Cavista subsidiary managing the Ikogosi Resort, and Seyi Oska Aiyeleso, MD/CEO of Agbeyewa Farms.

At Agbeyewa Farms, located in the heart of Ekiti, the lawmakers expressed deep admiration for the scale, innovation, and impact of the agricultural project.

Reputed as Nigeria’s largest cassava farm, Agbeyewa is driving food security, youth empowerment, and rural development in the region.

“I used to think I had a farm, but after visiting Agbeyewa, I realized I have a garden,” remarked AVM Rufus Ojuawo.

Femi Bamisile, who reflected on his time living in the United States, added: “It baffles me that someone can be in his comfort zone in the U.S. and still think of investing in agricultural activity like this in Ekiti. This is more than giving back.”

David Akinlayo, moved by the transformation he witnessed, pledged further support: “I’m humbled today, and I’m happy because the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms, John Olajide, is from my constituency.

He has done wonderfully well here, and I’m going to sponsor 100 youths from my constituency for training.”

The visit also included a tour of the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center, which has undergone significant revitalization. Olusola Fatoba emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting such private sector-led initiatives: “We commend our Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, for his commitment to driving investment in Ekiti State. We also commend the patriotic zeal of the Chairman of Glocient and Agbeyewa, John Olajide. As members of the National Assembly, we will ensure Agbeyewa receives all the necessary support from relevant government agencies.”