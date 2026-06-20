Ekiti poll: Oyebanji expresses satisfaction with poll as governor, First Lady vote

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election in the state.

The governor, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking re-election to office

Oyebanji, who voted alongside his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, described the turnout as impressive.

The governor’s wife first exercised her franchise at about 11:35 am, followed by her husband, who voted at 11:38 am. They voted at Ward 6, Unit 3, Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti.

Oyebanji remarked that reports from across the state had been positive regarding the conduct of the election. He called on the people to be patient with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while the process lasted.

“The reports across the state have been positive. The election is going on smoothly. People are exercising their franchise; they are happy, the turnout is impressive, and I am glad that people listened to my call that they must come out and exercise their franchise because there is a link between what is happening today and their future.

“But I need to also appeal to our people to be patient with INEC; with all processes, there might be glitches, and they have been assured that all those glitches will be attended to. They have assured that nobody will be disenfranchised. People also need to cooperate.”

Responding to questions about the ongoing development plan for the state, Oyebanji said:

“Well, we have a 30-year development plan that we are implementing, so we will go on with the implementation of that plan on winning this election,” the governor stated.