Ekiti poll: APC applauds Oyebanji, INEC, security agencies

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in last weekend’s governorship election.

The ruling party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, saying their professionalism and dedication contributed to the successful conduct of the election.

While commending the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and enthusiastic participation throughout the electoral process, the APC NWC noted that it remains exceedingly grateful for their steadfast support and endorsement of the ruling party.

The national leadership of the party, however, expressed confidence that Governor Oyebanji’s second term will deliver more development and improved living conditions for the people.

It urged the governor to further expand the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the state.

The statement read: “The APC mightily congratulates Biodun Oyebanji on his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State. Oyebanji’s victory is epic as he becomes the first incumbent governor to win re-election in the state’s contemporary democratic history.

“This win is a loud demonstration of the confidence of Ekiti people in Governor Oyebanji, his visionary leadership, people-centred policies, and unflinching commitment to the development and progress of the state.

“We applaud INEC, security agencies, and all oversight stakeholders whose dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of the election.

“The party commends the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and enthusiastic participation throughout the electoral process. We remain exceedingly grateful for their steadfast support and endorsement of our great party, its policies and progressive ideals.

“We are confident that Governor Oyebanji’s second term will deliver more development and improved living conditions for the people as he expands the achievement of President Tinubu’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda in the state,” the ruling party noted.