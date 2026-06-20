Ekiti: Police station burnt after cop allegedly shoots boy dead

A crisis has ensued in Isan-Ekiti, a town in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State as a police station has been burnt over the alleged fatal shooting of a young man by a policeman.

Although the circumstances surrounding Friday’s shooting could not be immediately ascertained, SunOnline learnt that it developed from an altercation over a football-related dispute.

A video of a young man lying in a pool of blood, supposedly the victim, is currently circulating on social media, especially X.

Another amateur footage showed a building, said to be the police station, going up in flames.

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An X user, Stephen Ayeni, said the victim had gone to a football field to watch a game when the incident occurred.

Peeved by the shooting, angry residents reportedly stormed the police station in the community and set it ablaze.

The Ekiti State Police Command spokesman, Sunday Abutu could not be immediately reached for confirmation.