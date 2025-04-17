From Priscilla Ediare Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State police have arrested two men for operating an illegal study centre and issuing fake university certificates to students in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Eribo, disclosed this to newsmen while unveiling some of the achievements recorded by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) from January to date, on Thursday, at the Command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state.

The CP, who identified the two suspects as Adesanmi Sunday and Akinola Olugbenga Olaolu, said the duo

claimed to be running an affiliate centre with Kwara State University.

Eribo said the suspects, who defrauded many unsuspecting students, enrolling and issuing them Bachelor’s and Master’s degree certificates, were arrested following credible intelligence received by the CIID.

“Based on credible intelligence report received on 18/02/2025 by the detectives of this department, that some syndicates are illegally and unlawfully operating the Kwara State University study centre in Ado-Ekiti, where several Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees were issued to unsuspecting members of the public. Two (2) suspects were arrested, namely Adesanmi Sunday (m) and Akinola Olugbenga Olaolu (m), in connection with the crime.

“They both conspired to defraud some students and issued fake certificates. The university authorities were consulted, and they denied any connection with the centre and the operator.

“The suspects have been charged in court on 11/04/2025.”

Reeling out other achievements, the police chief said that the command also arrested several other suspects over allegations of rape, murder, child abuse, vehicle theft, among others across the state.

Eribo, while calling on residents to give timely information to the police regarding criminal activities in their communities, restated the commitment of the command under his watch to ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the residents of the state.