Ekiti guber: Ojudu decries BVAS malfunctioning during voting at polling unit

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, voted at his polling unit, Ward 08, Unit 09, in Ado-Ekiti, Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote, Ojudu expressed regret over the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine. He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rejig efforts on efficiency in future elections.

“The people are orderly, but the process is cumbersome. As I said, the people have come en masse to vote. They are peaceful, they are on queue, as expected, but the process is cumbersome,” Ojudu stated.

“Before they could get my vitals, I mean my fingerprint and my photograph, it took almost 30 minutes. And if it takes 30 minutes to capture one person and then make him vote, I do wonder how many hours are going to be required to have 500 people voting. So, there is a problem with the system, with the INEC system.

“The BVAS is malfunctioning. I don’t know what is happening in other polling units, but I am reporting directly from my polling unit. We were here at exactly 8 am and the time now is 8.59. Only I, only one person, has voted, and that’s me.

“So this is not a good one at all. My call to INEC is to immediately see to it that things are working. If the machines are not working, let them do manual.

“We have in the past done manual, and it often brings about an easy voting process, and, you know, there have been no delays.

“But this machine that they have here, it is not working. And I don’t know why INEC should not be able to provide machines that work.”

He called on the electoral body to do the needful and ensure the machines are efficient.