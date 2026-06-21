Ekiti guber: My victory a renewed call to greater service – Oyebanji

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has said that his re-election has placed a greater burden of service on him.

Speaking with reporters shortly after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election, the governor expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the confidence reposed in his administration. He pledged to govern with humility, compassion and the fear of God.

Oyebanji said he was fully aware of the expectations that accompany the overwhelming mandate given to him by Ekiti voters, assuring residents that his administration would remain committed to delivering quality governance and improving the welfare of the people.

“I have a proper understanding of the responsibility that this victory has placed on my shoulders. It is a responsibility of service — service to the people of Ekiti State. I want to assure our people that we will continue to serve them with courage, compassion, humility and the fear of God,” he said.

The governor urged citizens to expect even better performance from his administration in the coming years, stressing that the renewed mandate would inspire his government to work harder in addressing the needs and aspirations of the people across the state.

On his plans for the second term, Oyebanji said his administration would continue to implement the state’s development agenda, noting that the government already has a clearly defined roadmap for growth and progress. He added that while the existing development blueprint would remain the guiding framework, his administration would also be open to new ideas and emerging priorities that could further advance the state’s development.

“We have a development guide, and we will continue to faithfully implement that plan. At the same time, if there are new issues or areas that require attention, we will review them and ensure they are accommodated. Our focus remains the comprehensive implementation of our development agenda for the benefit of all Ekiti people.”