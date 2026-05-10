Ekiti guber: My ambition not worth blood of citizens –Oyebanji

Ahead of June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has canvassed a peaceful conduct of the election, saying his re-election was not worth the blood of any citizen of the state.

Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) spoke on Friday at Emure, Ise/Orun and Ikere Local Government Areas during his statewide engagement with citizens and stakeholders in the state.

He emphasised his stand against violent and bloody electioneering, even as he urged members of his party to remain calm, work assiduously and reply the opposition with a resounding victory on June 20.

Oyebanji noted that since he started the statewide citizens’ engagements and campaign tour, there has been no record of violence anywhere, adding that he wanted the momentum of peaceful conduct and issue- based campaigns sustained throughout the electioneering period.

He commended the deputy governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye for her loyalty and steadfastness, describing her as a good ambassador of the town and a co-pilot in the success story the administration has achieved so far.

Oyebanji said his administration’s projects in Ikere including Ikere-Igbara Odo Road, Ikere-Ilawe Road, agric project, Moshood Road and Ikere-Akure Highway executed by the President Bola Tinubu Administration should motivate the people to retain APC in power both at the state and the federal levels.

“”As you all know, APC is a party of peace, law and order and we desire a peaceful election. My (second term) ambition is not worth the blood of any Ekiti man or woman. Let us be at peace with ourselves. I have absolute confidence in the ability of Emure electorate to vote wisely and vote for our party.

“APC is the only party that can give prosperity, peace , employment and amenities that make life easier for our people. Journey from Akure to Ikere now takes less than thirty minutes because of the work done on the road through President Tinubu.

“The target we set for our party is 177–0. We are expecting nothing less than 80% of the total registered voters. Let us go back to our wards and units to canvass votes. If you vote for us, you have voted for progress and development,” he stated