Ekiti governorship race: Oluyede raises alarm over police conduct

By Lawrence Agbo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Wole Oluyede, has expressed concerns over what he described as the questionable conduct of security agencies ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Oluyede said he was increasingly suspicious of the neutrality and fairness of the police in the state, alleging that some of his supporters had been arrested without clear justification.

According to him, there appears to be a disparity in the treatment of political actors, claiming that individuals linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were not subjected to similar scrutiny despite alleged acts of violence.

“I am very wary and suspicious of the fairness of the present police force in Ekiti because in situations where your supporters are being arrested for reasons that you don’t know and they can’t explain, and when you have situations, on the other hand, where we have agents of the APC in my hometown attacking people with machetes and they are not arrested, then we need to question that,” he said.

Beyond security concerns, Oluyede used the interview to present himself as a candidate with a proven commitment to Ekiti’s development, citing personal investments made in the state over the years.

He argued that his track record distinguishes him from other contenders, noting that he had invested his resources, time and energy in the state’s growth because he believes a better future is possible for Ekiti residents.

Responding to questions about political sponsorship and influence, the PDP flagbearer dismissed suggestions that he was backed by a political godfather.

“The truth about it is on record. Everybody knows that the godfather I have is the people themselves,” he said.

Asked who was funding his campaign, Oluyede maintained that his support comes directly from the people, insisting that he has no political benefactor behind his governorship ambition.

“The people. I have no godfather,” he stated.

The PDP candidate’s remarks come as political activities intensify ahead of the Ekiti governorship election, with parties ramping up campaigns and efforts to win voter support across the state.