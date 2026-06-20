Ekiti Decides 2026: Deputy governor Afuye casts vote, backs Oyebanji for victory

Monisade Afuye, Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, voted on Saturday at 8:50 a.m. at Atiba Aafin Ward 1, Polling Unit 003, in Ikere-Ekiti.

Fuye praised voters’ patriotism in turning out in large numbers to fulfil their civic responsibilities during the Ekiti governorship election.

The deputy governor also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for their impartiality, which she said contributed to the peaceful conduct of the election across the state.

She said, “You can see for yourselves how people trooped out to participate in this election. Not only trooping out, but being ready and anxious to participate in the voting. I am indeed impressed with the conduct of our voters.

“I am not using Ikere as the only area of focus now; we are getting the same information from some of our local governments and towns about how our voters are coming out in large numbers. I am happy about this. This shows that the rigorous campaigns that we did yield positive results.

“I have to commend INEC as well and our security agencies. They really prepared for this election. You can see that nobody is being intimidated, and I believe if we continue like this, this election may turn out being the best in Ekiti history.”

When asked to predict the outcome of the poll, the deputy governor said that Governor Biodun Oyebanji had served Ekiti with dedication and was widely regarded as having performed well.

She expressed confidence that the APC candidate would triumph in the election, saying, “Governor Oyebanji is not only winning this election, it is going to be with a wide margin.”