Ekiti Decides 2026: Accreditation, voting commence at Imugbagba market unit 003

20 June 2026 8:52 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Accreditation and voting have commenced at Polling Unit 003, located at Imugbagba Market in Ekiti State, as eligible voters turn out to elect the state’s next governor.

Electoral officials arrived at the polling unit early to set up voting materials, while voters queued patiently for accreditation before casting their ballots.

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The governorship election is expected to determine who will lead Ekiti State for the next four years, with candidates from various political parties contesting for the state’s highest office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the exercise using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to verify voters before they cast their votes.

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