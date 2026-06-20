Ekiti 2026: Voters chase away EFCC operatives in Iyin-Ekiti

20 June 2026 3:44 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were on Saturday afternoon chased away by voters at a polling unit in Iyin-Ekiti.

Videos of the incident circulating on X showed irate youths angrily telling the anti-graft commission operatives to leave the scene.

Some of the chants, rendered in Yoruba, included “We don’t want you here”, “Get away”, “Leave here”.

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This is as operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) could be seen calming frayed nerves while assisting the EFCC operatives out of the scene.

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in Ekiti, the EFCC had restated its commitment to checkmating vote buying.

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