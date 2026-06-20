Ekiti 2026: Fayemi praises process, Arise laments low voter turnout

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State as peaceful.

Fayemi, who said the accreditation and voting process was stress-free, hailed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for effectively discharging their duties during the conduct of the poll.

The former governor made the remarks after voting alongside his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, at Ward 11, Unit 09, Ogilolo, Isan-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

“It was a smooth experience. Everything went reasonably well. The accreditation process was fast and seamless, and I could see that it was the same for my wife.

“I want to commend the team working for INEC on this occasion. It has not always been the case that things would be this smooth. So, at least, on the technical side, it would appear to have been a process that was seamless.

“Despite the unfortunate incident that we experienced here last night, which had nothing to do with politics, the process has been well ordered.”

Addressing concerns that the incident he referenced may have affected voter turnout, Fayemi clarified that the altercation was between two individuals and was unrelated to politics or the election.

“This is ordinarily a peaceful community. We have a lot at stake because their son was the immediate past governor of the state, and we played our own role in putting the current governor in office. So, we are critical stakeholders, but we are also a peaceful community.

“What happened was unfortunate. It was an altercation between two individuals that had absolutely nothing to do with politics or the election.

“I have been reasonably assured by the police authority, right up to the level of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, that serious steps are being taken to investigate the matter and ensure that whoever is culpable is brought to book.

“We don’t want anything of the sort to lead to a degeneration of peace in our community. We will continue to look at it in a manner that complete and wholesome peace will return to the community.”

Meanwhile, a former Senator who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Arise, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking a second term in office, would emerge victorious in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote in Oye-Ekiti, Arise described the election process as peaceful, smooth and efficient, noting that the turnout at his polling unit was lower than expected.

The former lawmaker explained that the flow of voters leaving immediately after voting may have made it difficult to accurately assess the total turnout, stressing that his observations were limited to the period he was present at the polling unit.

“The election was very peaceful, very smooth and quick too,” he said. “But I am not too sure whether we had the kind of crowd we expected. At my polling unit, I have seen longer queues in previous elections. The turnout I witnessed was around average, not too poor, but certainly not exceptionally high.

“In fact, I expected more in terms of the support base of the APC, but at the end of the day, I believe there is really no serious competition for APC in this election.

“I am not sure we have ever delivered 500,000 votes in any election in contemporary times. It is an aspiration; something we are praying and looking forward to. If we don’t make it, it would not be an indictment. It would simply mean we need to work harder to encourage greater participation in future elections.”